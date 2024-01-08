Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.05% of Rockwell Automation worth $17,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,040,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.6% during the third quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 10,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 10,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 12.5% during the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.6% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 56,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,038,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Robert L. Buttermore sold 223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.71, for a total transaction of $62,375.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,035.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Robert L. Buttermore sold 223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.71, for a total transaction of $62,375.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,035.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,346 shares of company stock valued at $2,878,915 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.13.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ROK stock opened at $305.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.43. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.19 and a 1-year high of $348.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $282.94 and a 200 day moving average of $296.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.19% and a net margin of 15.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.81%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Articles

