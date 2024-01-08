Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 314,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,881 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in RTX were worth $22,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in RTX by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its position in RTX by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. grew its position in RTX by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in RTX by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX stock opened at $85.38 on Monday. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $122.77 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.77%.

Several research firms have commented on RTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. DZ Bank cut shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Melius cut shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.21.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

