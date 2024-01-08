Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,848 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in AON were worth $21,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AON by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,356,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,884,723,000 after acquiring an additional 158,668 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 0.7% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,033,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,737,592,000 after acquiring an additional 37,097 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 5.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,429,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,529,014,000 after purchasing an additional 243,371 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 14.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,145,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,427,340,000 after purchasing an additional 523,613 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 106,777.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $361.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $340.92.

Shares of AON opened at $289.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Aon plc has a one year low of $280.89 and a one year high of $347.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $315.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.67.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,685.76% and a net margin of 20.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.71%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

