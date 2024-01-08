Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 482,213 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,746 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $16,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 5.9% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,948,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,301,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $380,748,000 after acquiring an additional 68,674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $35.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.50. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $37.45.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 16.90%. Williams Companies’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

