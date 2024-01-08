Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,828 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $22,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 61.5% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 16,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 788.4% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after buying an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YCG LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. YCG LLC now owns 168,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,374,000 after buying an additional 9,933 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of EL stock opened at $137.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.82. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.22 and a twelve month high of $283.62. The company has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.33, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 173.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EL shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $224.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.04.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

