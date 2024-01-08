Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Stock Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 393,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,922 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.06% of Sun Life Financial worth $19,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLF. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth $290,398,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the second quarter worth $369,590,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,141,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,716,000 after buying an additional 1,441,387 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 16.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,898,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,295,000 after buying an additional 1,406,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 191.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,701,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,355 shares in the last quarter. 44.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Life Financial stock opened at $51.24 on Monday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.53 and a 12-month high of $53.21. The stock has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.84.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.5637 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.48%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

