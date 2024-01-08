Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 99,276 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 251,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,276 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.10% of Cardinal Health worth $21,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 110.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2,761.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 538,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,882,000 after acquiring an additional 519,238 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 4,446.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 209,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,776,000 after acquiring an additional 204,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,313,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,678,000 after acquiring an additional 81,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $3,895,411.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,324.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CAH opened at $105.72 on Monday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.53 and a twelve month high of $108.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.12. The company has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.71.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 60.27%. The business had revenue of $54.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 327.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on CAH shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.23.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.