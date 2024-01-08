Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,887 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $16,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 83.5% in the second quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth $39,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.13.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MCHP opened at $83.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.92. The stock has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.67. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $68.75 and a 52 week high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. On average, analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.439 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $193,914.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

