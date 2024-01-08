Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 12,947 Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,947 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in PDD were worth $20,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDD by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDD by 22.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in PDD by 4.1% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in PDD by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in PDD by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

Get PDD alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of PDD from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of PDD from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of PDD in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, PDD presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.04.

PDD Price Performance

PDD stock opened at $146.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. PDD Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $59.67 and a one year high of $150.66. The stock has a market cap of $193.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.74.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $11.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.94 by $2.67. PDD had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 34.07%. The business had revenue of $68.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDD Company Profile

(Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.