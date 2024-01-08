Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 14,959 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 14,959 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Hess were worth $18,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Hess in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 139.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 374 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HES opened at $145.06 on Monday. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $113.82 and a 12-month high of $167.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.17 and its 200 day moving average is $147.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 1.37.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.40. Hess had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.72%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HES shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Hess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Argus raised shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price (down previously from $197.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hess from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.18.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

