Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 2,115 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.06% of W.W. Grainger worth $19,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 64.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter valued at $355,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 6.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,164,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Pegasus Partners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GWW shares. StockNews.com raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $775.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total value of $1,954,349.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,095,558.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,167 shares of company stock valued at $4,685,312. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $818.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $801.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $750.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $543.46 and a 12-month high of $841.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.75%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.