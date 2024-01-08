Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 2,817 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,817 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.11% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $16,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 487.1% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.00.
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of RS stock opened at $277.64 on Monday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $204.16 and a 52-week high of $295.98. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 5.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $271.44 and a 200-day moving average of $271.42.
Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.81%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.49, for a total transaction of $2,724,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,625,504.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.49, for a total transaction of $2,724,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,625,504.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael R. Hynes sold 1,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total transaction of $294,755.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,890.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,614 shares of company stock worth $7,357,934 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Reliance Steel & Aluminum
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Reliance Steel & Aluminum
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Are defensive sectors ready to outshine growth in 2024?
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/1 – 1/5
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.