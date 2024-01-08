Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 2,817 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,817 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.11% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $16,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 487.1% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of RS stock opened at $277.64 on Monday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $204.16 and a 52-week high of $295.98. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 5.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $271.44 and a 200-day moving average of $271.42.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.49, for a total transaction of $2,724,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,625,504.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.49, for a total transaction of $2,724,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,625,504.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael R. Hynes sold 1,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total transaction of $294,755.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,890.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,614 shares of company stock worth $7,357,934 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

(Free Report)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.