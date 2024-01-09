11,000 Shares in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Bought by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 112.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 141.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 38.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 101.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 396.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Univest Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of UVSP opened at $20.85 on Tuesday. Univest Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $29.05. The company has a market cap of $615.28 million, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.70.

Univest Financial Dividend Announcement

Univest Financial ( NASDAQ:UVSP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Univest Financial had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $72.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.54 million. As a group, analysts expect that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UVSP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Univest Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Univest Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Univest Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Univest Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

