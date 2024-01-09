13,120 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Acquired by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $77.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.69. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.44.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
Read More
