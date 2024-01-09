15,000 Shares in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Purchased by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAGS. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Quarry LP increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $12.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.46. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.93 and a fifty-two week high of $13.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.82.

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $825.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PAGS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. New Street Research upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.04.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

