1,544 Shares in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Acquired by BluePath Capital Management LLC

BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the second quarter worth approximately $465,000. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the second quarter worth approximately $438,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 50.5% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 141,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after buying an additional 47,402 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 112.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 157,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after buying an additional 83,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 21.3% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,129,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,591,000 after buying an additional 549,946 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure stock opened at $21.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,099.00 and a beta of 1.55. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.92.

Clear Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $160.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.81 million. Clear Secure had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 3.69%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,800.00%.

YOU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clear Secure from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Clear Secure from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.17.

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and enhance the experience for existing members.

