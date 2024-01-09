1,626 Shares in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Bought by BluePath Capital Management LLC

BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOST. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Toast by 99,668.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 36,462,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,953,000 after purchasing an additional 36,425,706 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its position in Toast by 3,508.4% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,007,000 after buying an additional 17,541,796 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Toast by 40.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,305,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000,000 after buying an additional 6,655,409 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Toast by 23.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,413,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,348,000 after buying an additional 5,232,858 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toast in the second quarter worth $111,554,000. 60.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toast Stock Up 5.1 %

NYSE:TOST opened at $18.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.14. Toast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.77 and a 52-week high of $27.00.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Toast had a negative return on equity of 27.94% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. Toast’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 1,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $29,945.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 383,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,663,639.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Toast news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 390,856 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $6,671,911.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 1,722 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $29,945.58. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 383,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,663,639.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 534,217 shares of company stock worth $9,064,921 in the last quarter. 13.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Toast from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler lowered Toast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America lowered Toast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird raised Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Toast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.32.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

