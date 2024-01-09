18,035 Shares in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 966.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 123.5% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 161.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,680 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total transaction of $3,017,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,587 shares in the company, valued at $10,791,580.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total transaction of $3,017,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,587 shares in the company, valued at $10,791,580.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,587 shares in the company, valued at $10,702,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,400 shares of company stock worth $4,456,856 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Modine Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

Modine Manufacturing Price Performance

NYSE MOD opened at $60.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Modine Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $19.41 and a 12-month high of $61.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.27 and its 200-day moving average is $45.53.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.25. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The company had revenue of $620.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Modine Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

Recommended Stories

