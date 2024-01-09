2,213 Shares in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Acquired by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $420,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total value of $131,482.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,052,866.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total value of $131,482.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,052,866.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,411.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 979 shares of company stock valued at $500,817 in the last ninety days. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of ROP opened at $528.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.01. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $416.77 and a 12 month high of $551.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $528.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $502.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 9.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on ROP. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, October 20th. TD Cowen lowered Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $570.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $537.14.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

