28,000 Shares in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Bought by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 28,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Jabil by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in Jabil by 419.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Jabil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil Stock Performance

NYSE JBL opened at $128.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.38. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.79 and a twelve month high of $141.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.32 and a 200 day moving average of $118.21.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 2.36%. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 5.46%.

Jabil declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 15.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on JBL. Argus boosted their price target on Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Jabil

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.94, for a total value of $511,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,755,445.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Jabil news, SVP Daryn G. Smith sold 1,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total transaction of $212,288.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,082,241.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.94, for a total value of $511,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,755,445.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,529 shares of company stock valued at $19,297,569. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jabil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.