31,393 Shares in Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) Acquired by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Rover Group by 20.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 207,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 34,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Rover Group by 3,841.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 769,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after buying an additional 750,277 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rover Group during the first quarter worth $606,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Rover Group by 95.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 20,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rover Group by 14.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,352,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,807,000 after buying an additional 174,254 shares during the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rover Group alerts:

Rover Group Trading Up 0.1 %

ROVR opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.29. Rover Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.39 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.00 and a beta of 1.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rover Group ( NASDAQ:ROVR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Rover Group had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $66.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Rover Group’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Rover Group, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rover Group news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 34,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $242,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,977,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,237,197. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Charles Wickers sold 24,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $192,752.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,616. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 34,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $242,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,977,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,237,197. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,100,487 shares of company stock worth $10,107,792 in the last quarter. 36.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Rover Group from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Rover Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Rover Group from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. William Blair lowered Rover Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Rover Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rover Group

Rover Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rover Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rover Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.