7,100 Shares in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Purchased by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in ScanSource by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 18,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in ScanSource by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 597,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,660,000 after acquiring an additional 9,128 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in ScanSource by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in ScanSource by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in ScanSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCSC opened at $37.63 on Tuesday. ScanSource, Inc. has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $40.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.24 and a 200-day moving average of $32.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $945.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.50.

ScanSource ( NASDAQ:SCSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.18). ScanSource had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $876.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter C. Browning sold 2,000 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $78,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,535.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Peter C. Browning sold 2,000 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $78,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,535.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brandy Ford sold 663 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.86, for a total transaction of $25,764.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,669.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on SCSC. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of ScanSource from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Northcoast Research cut shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

