8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.86.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum upgraded 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on 8X8 from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on 8X8 from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on 8X8 from $4.00 to $3.30 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 8X8

In other news, insider Hunter Middleton sold 8,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total value of $29,877.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 438,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,549,271.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Hunter Middleton sold 8,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total value of $29,877.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 438,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,549,271.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Samuel C. Wilson sold 46,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total value of $165,345.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,038,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,667,161.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 72,161 shares of company stock worth $246,510 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 10.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 9.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 2.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 123,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 832.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

8X8 Stock Performance

Shares of EGHT stock opened at $3.72 on Thursday. 8X8 has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $6.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.94 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 18.85% and a negative net margin of 7.90%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 8X8 will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It provides 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers enterprise voice with public switched telephone network connectivity, video meetings, and unified messaging, as well as direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and short and multimedia services; 8×8 Contact Center, a multi-channel cloud-based contact center solution; and 8×8 CPaaS, a set of global communications Platform-as-a-Service.

