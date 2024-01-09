9,507 Shares in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Purchased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 447.5% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Shares of BXMT stock opened at $21.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.78. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.60 and a 1-year high of $24.80. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.42.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.47%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 217.54%.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $26,123.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,309,908.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $26,123.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,309,908.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $48,277.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,069,263.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,104 shares of company stock worth $155,387 over the last 90 days. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.70.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

Featured Stories

