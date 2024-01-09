AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stake Boosted by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 218.4% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays raised AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.81.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $161.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.13 and a 200 day moving average of $146.30. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $166.28. The company has a market capitalization of $290.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.23, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.19%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

