accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $554.33

accesso Technology Group plc (LON:ACSO – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 554.33 ($7.07) and traded as high as GBX 584.82 ($7.45). accesso Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 571 ($7.28), with a volume of 21,967 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of accesso Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, September 19th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 554.33 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 642.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £236.70 million, a P/E ratio of 4,392.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.32.

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, Asia, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Central and South America. It operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

