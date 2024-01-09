Advisor Partners II LLC Acquires 166 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $4,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNPS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 315,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,718,000 after acquiring an additional 24,531 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 12,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Invesco LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,994,000. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys stock opened at $499.98 on Tuesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.33 and a 1-year high of $573.77. The stock has a market cap of $75.99 billion, a PE ratio of 62.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $526.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $478.19.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. Synopsys had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $4,484,455.50. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Synopsys news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the sale, the executive now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $1,731,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,505.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,073 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,405 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNPS. HSBC began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $551.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.60.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

