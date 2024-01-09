Advisor Partners II LLC Acquires 2,573 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,862 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.4% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 25,687 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 35.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,353 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 806.4% during the second quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 93,110 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,933,000 after buying an additional 82,838 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.9% during the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.1% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 641,810 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $89,147,000 after buying an additional 98,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.35.

In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $632,282.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $2,880,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,289,422.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $632,282.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,493.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 577,492 shares of company stock worth $91,212,323 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $163.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $188.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.52. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $164.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. Sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

