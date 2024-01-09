Advisor Partners II LLC Acquires 4,992 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,476 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $2,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Shell by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,649 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in Shell by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. &PARTNERS raised its stake in Shell by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 6,029 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Shell by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 34,824 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Shell by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHEL stock opened at $64.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.62. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $52.47 and a twelve month high of $68.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.84.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. Shell had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $78.01 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is 31.40%.

Separately, BNP Paribas cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,031.33.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

