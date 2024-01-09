Advisor Partners II LLC Decreases Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Advisor Partners II LLC lessened its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCK. Kendall Capital Management raised its position in shares of McKesson by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of McKesson by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 144,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,791,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of McKesson by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 3,968.9% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 71,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 70,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:MCK opened at $476.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $458.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $438.71. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $331.75 and a 12-month high of $485.22.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 241.79% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCK. Evercore ISI raised their target price on McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $611,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $20,853,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $611,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,207 shares of company stock worth $11,876,572 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

