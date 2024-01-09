Advisor Partners II LLC Grows Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,982 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 292.1% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,386,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,866 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 8.2% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 67,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 13.9% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 13.5% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:USB opened at $43.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $49.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.65. The stock has a market cap of $68.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.06.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.33%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stephens cut U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.85.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $82,535.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,722 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,205.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $116,860.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,738,022.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,722 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,205.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,775 shares of company stock worth $1,225,108 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

