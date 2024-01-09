Advisor Partners II LLC Has $3.10 Million Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 96,156.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,469,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,189,077,000 after buying an additional 23,444,979 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $872,202,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,127,232,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 69,897.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $332,386,000 after buying an additional 854,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at approximately $402,865,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW opened at $696.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $671.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $602.51. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $373.19 and a 12 month high of $720.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. As a group, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

NOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $734.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $657.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $621.39.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ServiceNow

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.00, for a total transaction of $684,418.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,924 shares in the company, valued at $4,603,844. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.00, for a total transaction of $684,418.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,924 shares in the company, valued at $4,603,844. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total transaction of $34,500.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,938. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,997 shares of company stock worth $6,496,675. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.