Advisor Partners II LLC Has $3.91 Million Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Chubb by 102,751.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281,754 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $619,661,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Chubb by 1,476.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 999,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,466,000 after purchasing an additional 936,015 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,067,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,773,000 after purchasing an additional 837,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 466.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 649,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,010,000 after purchasing an additional 535,140 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,918,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,643.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,121,925 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.60.

NYSE:CB opened at $226.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $92.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $183.40 and a 52 week high of $231.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $223.27 and its 200-day moving average is $210.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $14.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. Equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 19.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.32%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

