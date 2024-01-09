Advisor Partners II LLC Has $4.33 Million Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Lam Research by 97,796.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 131,092,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,274,197,000 after purchasing an additional 130,958,702 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 117,180.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,795,180,000 after purchasing an additional 32,794,236 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $619,226,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Lam Research by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,615,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,976,863,000 after purchasing an additional 632,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lam Research by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,651,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $693,952,000 after purchasing an additional 425,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $7,703,568.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,280,668. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $497,381.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $7,703,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,280,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,236 shares of company stock worth $25,375,687. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Lam Research stock opened at $757.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $717.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $672.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market cap of $99.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.54. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $444.62 and a fifty-two week high of $801.29.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 27.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.20%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

