Advisor Partners II LLC Increases Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 809,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,410,000 after purchasing an additional 11,438 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 107,977.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,500,000 after purchasing an additional 698,613 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 368.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after purchasing an additional 323,536 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $658,788,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Trading Up 0.1 %

AZO opened at $2,554.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.67. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,277.88 and a 12 month high of $2,750.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,622.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,548.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $27.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,742.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,740.00 to $2,750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. TheStreet lowered AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,750.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,851.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AZO

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total transaction of $16,729,455.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,640.84, for a total transaction of $7,790,478.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,949 shares of company stock worth $38,497,878 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AutoZone

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.