Advisor Partners II LLC Invests $3.98 Million in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD)

Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 934,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 2.6% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94,340 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 1.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 167,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 0.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 324,071 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 22.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 2.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 141,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Price Performance

Shares of EDD stock opened at $4.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.66 and its 200 day moving average is $4.63. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $4.95.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

