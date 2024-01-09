Advisor Partners II LLC Raises Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $3,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,331,000. High Note Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter worth about $24,407,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AON opened at $295.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $315.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.40. The company has a market cap of $59.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $280.89 and a 1 year high of $347.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,685.76%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.71%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AON shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of AON from $318.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $361.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $338.42.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

