Advisor Partners II LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Novartis by 750.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in Novartis by 49.5% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 118.1% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novartis Stock Up 0.7 %

Novartis stock opened at $107.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $226.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $79.98 and a 52 week high of $107.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVS. HSBC lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

