Advisor Partners II LLC Raises Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ETN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.85.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Price Performance

ETN opened at $238.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.27. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $150.86 and a 52-week high of $241.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.05%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

