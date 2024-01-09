Advisor Partners II LLC Takes $3.80 Million Position in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF)

Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 493,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,000. Advisor Partners II LLC owned approximately 1.26% of DWS Municipal Income Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KTF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 39.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 85,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $188,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 133.3% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 248,731 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 142,125 shares in the last quarter.

KTF opened at $8.97 on Tuesday. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $7.40 and a 52-week high of $9.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.34.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0265 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This is a positive change from DWS Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

