Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,570 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACI stock opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.52. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.14 and a twelve month high of $23.88.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 106.93%. The company had revenue of $18.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Albertsons Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.81.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

