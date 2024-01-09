Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 80.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,012 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 41,067 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 97,697.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,638,604,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,199,930,000 after buying an additional 1,636,928,853 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Regions Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,312,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $943,529,000 after purchasing an additional 189,323 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,357,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,834,000 after purchasing an additional 473,265 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Regions Financial by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,189,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Regions Financial by 4.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,551,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $348,408,000 after purchasing an additional 877,373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RF opened at $19.51 on Tuesday. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.83.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RF shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.50 price objective (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.24.

About Regions Financial



Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

