Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,071 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Lennar by 3.3% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 50,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Lennar by 1.1% in the third quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 14,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lennar by 4.2% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lennar by 7.8% in the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,668 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of LEN opened at $149.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $94.11 and a 52-week high of $156.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.23. Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $114.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $132.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.53.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lennar

Insider Activity

In other news, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,817,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lennar news, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,817,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amy Banse acquired 920 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $108.71 per share, with a total value of $100,013.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,230.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,304 shares of company stock worth $9,288,755. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.