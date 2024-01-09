Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.26 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,108 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,948 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 1.5% of Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 102,306.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,610,509,846 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,327,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,937,176 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,835,509,000 after buying an additional 59,466,550 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,028,781,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,943,593,000 after buying an additional 9,160,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5,222.3% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,883,401 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,806,000 after buying an additional 7,735,281 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSCO opened at $50.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.35. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 47.13%.

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $242,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,884.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $5,318,176.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 345,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,306,619.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,475 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,194. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.38.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

