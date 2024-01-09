Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Has $205,000 Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 92.9% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE HCA opened at $281.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $254.42 and its 200-day moving average is $263.04. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.96 and a 12-month high of $304.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06. The firm has a market cap of $75.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.77 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 2,040.32%. Sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $324.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $313.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HCA

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.