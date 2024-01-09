Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Has $364,000 Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.1% during the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Athena Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.9% during the second quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.2% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Stephens decreased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.89.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $71.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.13 and its 200 day moving average is $76.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $37.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.78. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $69.31 and a one year high of $89.32.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.10. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

