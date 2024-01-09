Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Invests $424,000 in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,074,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,573,000 after acquiring an additional 174,915 shares during the period. Third Point LLC lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 0.7% during the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 13,850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,375,000 after purchasing an additional 98,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,038,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,264,000 after buying an additional 58,201 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 8.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,364,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,326,000 after buying an additional 484,674 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,967,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,824,000 after purchasing an additional 242,619 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.14.

Bath & Body Works Trading Up 2.1 %

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $45.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.35 and a 200 day moving average of $35.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.82. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $49.55.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 32.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

