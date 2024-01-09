Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,916 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,032,000. Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 118,974 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,902,000 after buying an additional 44,966 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 99,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,287,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Mark Adams sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $96,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,485.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark Adams sold 400 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $96,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,485.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $240,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,316 shares in the company, valued at $21,266,492.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,176,849. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.50.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $261.91 on Tuesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.34 and a 52-week high of $279.33. The stock has a market cap of $71.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.62, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $265.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.03.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 24.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

