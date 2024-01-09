Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Booking by 14.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Booking by 7.9% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Booking by 2.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,699,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Booking by 3.7% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC raised its stake in Booking by 2.6% in the third quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $1,635,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,588,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,998,893 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $3,462.84 on Tuesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,179.32 and a 12 month high of $3,580.62. The stock has a market cap of $120.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3,247.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,073.20.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $53.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $3,600.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,492.15.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

