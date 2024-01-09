Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Sells 14 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 433.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd boosted its holdings in Booking by 41.7% in the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $3,462.84 on Tuesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,179.32 and a fifty-two week high of $3,580.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,247.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,073.20. The firm has a market cap of $120.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $53.03 EPS. Booking’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $86,237.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,469,007.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,318 shares of company stock worth $9,998,893 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, October 30th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,492.15.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

